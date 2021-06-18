ZETDC frets over vandalism

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned customers against tampering with electricity infrastructure.

In a statement, ZETDC said consumers who were not paying for their consumption of electricity due to tampering should approach their nearest ZETDC customer service centres on or before June 25 to regularise their status or risk arrest and prosecution.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has noted with concern increasing cases of consumers that are tampering with the electricity infrastructure and are consuming power without paying for the service,” part of the statement read.

“ZETDC advises that tampering with electricity infrastructure and theft of power is a criminal offence and such offenders risk being arrested and prosecuted.”

