Zec voter registration machines up

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in Bulawayo yesterday said its machines, which broke down early this week crippling the voter registration exercise, had been fixed.

On Monday, MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza raised concern over the matter.

Zec Bulawayo provincial elections officer Innocent Ncube told Southern Eye that the situation was now under control.

“It’s unfortunate enough because I was not there when it happened, but when I got to work today (yesterday) the report stated that such a scenario had occurred. But it only happened on Monday, we serviced the machines and they are now up and running,” Ncube said.

Zec officials in Bulawayo recently came under fire for allegedly failing to escalate the voter registration exercise in the city, resulting in speculation that Bulawayo might lose three constituencies during the oncoming delimitation exercise due to a reduced number of registered voters.

Zanu PF has been losing in election in Matabeleland provinces since independence.

There have been reports that Bulawayo was recording zero new voter registrants since Zec commenced the voter registration exercise in April this year.

Ncube last week appealed to politicians to encourage their supporters to register to vote ahead of the constituency delimitation exercise.

ZEC resumed other electoral processes such as voter registration on April 1.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw