Woman up for ‘stealing’ new-born baby

Online Reporter

Police have arrested a woman in Epworth on allegations of kidnapping a new born baby at Epworth local Board clinic.

Josie Kanzimbe (28) who disguised herself as a nurse is alleged to have sneaked into a maternity ward and snatched the baby while the mother was asleep.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said investigations are underway and the woman will appear in court soon.

1/3 The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Josie Kanzimbe (28), whose video has gone viral on social media, in connection with a case of kidnapping of a newly born baby at Epworth Local Board Clinic, Harare. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 24, 2021

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Josie Kanzimbe (28), whose video has gone viral on social media, in connection with a case of kidnapping of a newly born baby at Epworth Local Board Clinic, Harare,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect sneaked into the maternity ward, took advantage of the mother of the baby who was fast asleep due to labour fatigue and took away the baby. An alert security personnel smelled a rat in her actions and reacted fast leading to the suspect’s arrest.”

This is scary stuff. Jesus help us. pic.twitter.com/TmUFHG7WcX — Kuda (@begottensun) June 23, 2021

In May this year, there were also reports of child kidnapping in Bulawayo at a local private school where a stranger attempted to snatch a pupil for unknown reasons.

