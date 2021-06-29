Waverley Companies sisters take issues to Police Commissioner General Matanga

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

DAUGHTER of the late businessman Victor Cohen of Waverly Blankets has reported their family wrangle to police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga in a bid to protect her shares from the business, which she says are being fraudulently wrested by some family members.

Amanda Cohen-Berkowitz in a letter to Matanga, which was also copied to other top cops named as Commissioner Ngirandi and Superintendent Chiro from the Criminal Investigations Department, said her family was now prone to vultures preying on their inheritance.

Berkowitz and her sister Belynda Halfon are locked in a bitter legal wrangle over their father’s business with their relatives, Aron Vico and his mother Debra Vico.

The sisters are accusing Debra and Aron, as well as various employees, namely Laxi Boddapati and Marco Faccio, of deliberately forcing them out of their father’s inheritance by fraudulently changing the shareholding structure of the company.

It is alleged that the sisters have not received anything in the form of rightful directors’ fees or dividends.

In the letter to Matanga, Berkowitz alleged that her relatives were being assisted by corrupt police officers that are placing trumped up charges on them in a bid to intimidate and harass them so that they abandon their rightful inheritance.

“l am being charged on trumped up charges of perjury and am now standing trial at the magistrate courts. I have attended court 20 times but the magistrate presiding over the case, has only appeared seven times in court while other cases are postponed. I have a constitutional right to a speedy trial but my case is being drawn over months, “Berkowitz said.

“The perjury charges revolve around a statement I made in a High Court affidavit stating that I have a 33 % shareholding in Waverley Plastics – which is absolutely true. A subscriber is one of the first groups of investors to take shares in a newly formed company. Therefore I am a subscriber. Aron Vico owns no shares in Waverley Plastics.”

Berkowitz said however the memorandum and articles were signed on their behalf and their signatures were forged, allegedly by a consulting firm, A and J Arthurson, through its employees, Maxwell Maheya and Lynette Mutema.

“I have continually reported them to the CID Commercial Crimes Division but to no avail. They have forged hundreds of our company documents even resolutions to steal shares from me and my sister Halfon. We really need to bring them to justice,” Berkowitz said.

It is alleged that Vico instructed AA Omar in an email in January 2017 to effect an issue of a further 400 shares giving Vico 255 shares and the late Cohen 145 shares. Omar did not contact the sisters to inform them nor were they asked to sign any documents and share transfers and the effect was that the sisters’ shares were diluted down from 33% each to 6.7%.

“My father (Cohen) was acting as managing consultant on our behalf and Vico forged a letter purporting that my father donated these 145 fraudulent shares to himself in a bid to acquire the total 400 shares fraudulently. The handwriting forensic expert stated that my father’s signature was forged and the share allotment was fraudulent.”

Omar has since been reported to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Berkowitz asked Matanga to follow up on the matter.

She alleged that the police officers that organised the trumped up charges on her were one Patrick Chiremba, officer Phiri and an assistant Inspector Cherai, who she alleged are Vico’s fixers at the Harare Central police station.

She said there have been numerous arrest attempts against her.

