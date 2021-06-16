Walvis Bay Group hunts for opportunities

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

NAMIBIA-based Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) officials will be in Zimbabwe from tomorrow to engage the local business community, industries, economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing as they explore business opportunities.

The trade mission, which will be held in collaboration with the Namibia Ports Authority and Namibia’s Ministry of Works and Transport, as well as other key industry stakeholders, is set to be conducted on July 2.

“The main aim of the trade mission is to engage the Zimbabwean business community, industries, economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing to explore the opportunities and viability of using the Walvis Bay Port and the Zimbabwe Dry Port Facility for exports and imports to and from Zimbabwe,” WBCG spokesperson Maria Paulus said in a statement.

“The synergies and collaboration are aimed at promoting social, economic progress and enhancing deeper regional and continental integration. The joint group plans to have a virtual information session as well as conduct business-to-business engagements while observing strict adherence to COVID-19 health protocols.”

“It should be noted that this will be the first joint visit of multi-stakeholders from Namibia to Zimbabwe, organised by the WBCG,” Paulus said.

In addition, the mission will also assess the two corridors, namely the Trans Kalahari Corridor and Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor that link the Port of Walvis Bay with Zimbabwe.

The trade mission to Zimbabwe was preceded by the recent visit to Namibia by Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona.

The purpose of his visit was to understand the operations of the Zimbabwe Dry Port Facility and the Port of Walvis Bay, as well as discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Follow Mthandazo on Twitter @MthandazoNyoni

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw