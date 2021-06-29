Visuals help to connect with audience: La Dee

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Zimbabwean Afropop singer and radio personality Duduzile “La Dee” Ndlovu says videos are important in the arts industry, especially to the upcoming artists as they allow them to connect with audiences across the spectrum.

La Dee told NewsDay Life &Style that visuals help in brand visibility.

“Due to COVID -19 induced lockdown, artistes are no longer able to do live shows that attract physical gatherings so shooting music videos enables people to see and be familiar with your brand,” she said.

“I have been visible on social media not limiting myself to push my brand especially using TikTok, (a Chinese video-sharing social networking service) where l do trending videos. This has helped me to understand the importance of visuals and keeping brands online as it gives my fans a sense of belonging.”

La Dee has urged artistes to also familiarise themselves with social media platforms that help in publicising their works.

“Social media is the best way to maintain and build your brand as it reaches different people all over the word and keeps them updated. It is one of the best ways to market brands in this digital day and age,” she said.

La Dee said she is working on releasing visuals for the song Happiness and Lance Hebron featuring DJ Magetsi.

Apart from music, La Dee has an interest in Beauty therapy.

