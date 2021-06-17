Vaima seeks US$17k for US trip

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

LOCAL arts organisation for people living with disability, Vaima Arts Trust, is appealing for US$17 000 to enable its members to attend the week-long World Championships Performing Arts (WCOPA) pencilled for Nevada, United States in November.

Vaima has been selected to make its debut performance at the competitions that will run from November 20 to 27 where they will compete with over 70 countries for gold, silver and bronze medals.

WCOPA chief executive officer and Zimbabwe’s national director Griff O’Neil confirmed the selection of Vaima as the country’s sole representative at the world showbiz extravaganza.

“This talented entry will represent Zimbabwe at WCOPA, often called the “Olympics” for aspiring performing artistes. Celebrating its 25th year, this is the only international meet of its kind annually held in Lagos, Nevada City and the United States,” read part of the letter.

“Contestants from the USA and over 70 countries compete for the “Gold” in dancing, singing, modelling, acting, instrumentals and a variety of acts. More than half a million United States dollars are up for grabs.

“Through rounds of elimination, the best of the best will then compete for the coveted world titles in a live global webcast on November 26.”

Vaima Trust director Kelvin Chikumbirike told NewsDay Life & Style that they were struggling to raise US$17 000 as the trip is self-sponsored.

“We are selling copies of our Shona poetry book, Tapinda Tapinda and Marimba and mbira in an effort to raise US$17 000 for registration, air tickets, accommodation, passports and visas,” he said. “We are appealing to well-wishers to come on board and assist us with whatever amount they can for the trip to be successful. This is an opportunity for Vaima kids to explore and get exposed to a different environment as well as to showcase their God-given talents.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw