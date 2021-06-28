US station promotes Zim rising talents

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

UNITED STATES-BASED online radio, Zim Net Radio said it is committed to promote up-and-coming musicians from Zimbabwe and exposiing them to a global audience.

Zim Net Radio was formed when some Diaspors joined hands in 2004 with the aim of keeping Zimbabweans abroad abreats of events back home with news updates, focusing and promoting local artistes.

In an interview, station marketing director Tendai “DJ Dean Tei” Chazika said the self-financed online station promotes rising musicians through shows such as Dzechitendero, Dzichangoburwa and Zim Net radio Top 20.

“Musicians can submit their songs through our website, www.zimmetradio.com and they can fill up our song submission form or alternatively email their songs straight to DJ TC on djtc@zimnetradio.com. They just have to make sure that their songs are tagged with the name of the artist and song,” he said.

“On programs like Dzechitendero there are live interviews, albums or single-track launches, discussing how up- and-coming gospel musicians can grow in the industry. Through doing live shows, video shoots, presentations, marketing of their art work and how to build a strong fan base.”

Chazika who is also a radio DJ and host of the Elisha’s Harpist show on Fridays at 8pm said; “We also have WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook platforms for our shows so that we will be able to reach everyone and to interact and promote all those who need free exposure on Zim Net radio.”

He said the station has unearthed a lot of untapped talent.

“The rise of this Top 20 is a result of our yearly top 100 that was done every New Year’s Day, as we played the best 100 songs voted by the listeners,” he said.

“Due to the way listeners loved the top 100, the station dedicated a channel of 24/7 Zimbabwean gospel music only and this contributed to the rise of many gospel artistes giving birth to the people’s Top 20.”

Chazika said the station is professionally administered by a management team based across the world who are also radio presenters and sacrifice their time and resources.

“The radio station is run from the United States of America by the chief executive officer Moses Masenda who is also known as DJ Mowey. We don’t have a frequency as we are only an internet broadcasting station, broadcasting via our website and also on tune in app and many other Zimbabwean music apps,” he said.

Zim Net Radio station has produced many successful DJs that have received accolades such as DJ awards and presenter of the year from Zimbabwe Achievers Awards.

