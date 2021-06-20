The Unveiled: Zim’s hope at Old Mutual Amazing Voices

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Unveiled, a group from Harare are now the country’s sole representatives at the on-going search for Africa’s top unsigned acapella talents at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices Season 2 singing competition at Sun City in South Africa.

The country had two representatives, The Unveiled and Effect from Bulawayo at the start of the competition.

The grand prize for the ultimate winner is US$100 000.

Labelled one of the most promising groups earlier on, Effect bowed out from the competition last week having made it to the competition’s top 10 after they reached fourth place.

The Unveiled, a group of eight gifted young people (four women and four men), will continue raising the country’s flag high.

Effect, which is confident about its future in music, expressed its delight for having made it to the top four of the pan-African competition.

The group spokesperson Nkanyiso Gumbo said they had a passion to change lives through the art of music.

“We are thrilled with our performance and getting this far in the competition.

“We know we have what it takes to be superstars.

“Sadly, there can only be one winner and we wish the remaining contestants all the best,” he said.

“What is important is that we have been part of a process that has added to our confidence and musical abilities.”

During production and boot camp at Sun City, Effect laid foundations for future collaborations with other groups, and networks that could help take the artistes’ careers beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

“When we got together in November last year, just a week before making our audition tape, we were new to performing together as a group.

“That has changed, we are going home to Zimbabwe as a family,” Gumbo said.

“This experience has taught us about what goes on behind the scenes and we have absorbed every bit of information.

“We plan to make a lot more music and have already started working with other groups.”

Unfortunately, the judges were not “moved” by their performance, and the blossoming talent departed from the competition in a shocking upset.

Meanwhile, The Unveiled, who have been the underdogs in the competition, moved from the bottom spot, to clinch the Golden Voice accolade when it mattered most.

Despite predictions made by Judge Filah Tuju that neither of the two Zimbabwean groups would make the cut, The Unveiled rose to the occasion and fought its way to the top three.

The competition’s second season for 2020/21 is going ahead despite initial fears that the pandemic would stop it in its tracks.

Old Mutual, the sponsors of Amazing Voices, devised a digital online audition process, allowing interaction with aspiring contestants.

This change increased the number of entries and allowed unsigned talent to continue showcasing their gifts in the premier pan-African singing competition.

The show is aired every Sunday on channels for the respective countries, Zambezi Magic in Zimbabwe at 5pm, Simulcast on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu in South Africa at 5pm, Africa Magic in Ghana at 3pm, Maisha Magic East in Kenya at 6pm, Africa Magic in Nigeria at 4pm.

The exciting behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive content and latest updates from the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition is available on Old Mutual’s social media platforms.

