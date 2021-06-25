Tamy scales new heights…to cruise in latest Haval Jolion

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

OVER the past few years, many top local artistes made their presence felt as corporates sought to use their fame in branding their products and services.

After two years of monitoring Afro-pop songbird Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo’s works, Zimoco yesterday finally unveiled her as their brand ambassador at a ceremony in Harare.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Zimoco business development manager (passenger vehicles) Manfred Chaniwa said their brand resonated with Tamy’s brand and spoke to a wide spectrum of the market. The renewable one-year deal will see Tamy cruising in the latest model of Chinese car maker Haval, a Jolion SUV 2021 edition, which was also officially launched at the same event.

In her acceptance speech, Tamy said: “I am deeply honoured and excited for this newly-forged partnership between the strong Zimoco brand and the Tamy Moyo brand. I am moreso excited to see the great results we will yield. Being part of the innovation of the Haval Jolion, which is a game changer in the motor industry, both youthful and fashionable makes this partnership all the more thrilling.

“We boast not only about its luxurious interior and it’s gorgeous exterior, but its safety and intelligence, from lane keeping assist, high definition cameras to adaptive cruise. It is an intelligent brand for intelligent minds.

Her belief on the partnership

“I am confident that I can be a bridge between Zimoco and many young minds that are on the move and mean to do so in style. So here is success, new heights and specialised service for special brands.

Her wishes

“I hope this inspires young people to keep moving and breaking boundaries, dream big and scale to greater heights. Let this be a new door in the quest for titans of industry to partner with young minds who are leaders of tomorrow.”

Zimoco’s sentiments

“We are proud to be working with this young and ambitious lady whose brand resonates with the Zimoco brand and speaks to a wide spectre of the market. Tamy is the best-selling female artiste in Zimbabwe and has won many accolades over the years.

“As we expand our product line, ranging from high end vehicles to everyday practical and affordable vehicles, the partnership between Zimoco and the Tamy Moyo brand will bring great synergies as we expand our market.

How Tamy was chosen

“This is a culmination of a two-year due diligence monitoring of Tamy’s works, which has finally resulted in this development. This is a first of its kind as we try to be innovative as possible in this COVID-19 environment engaging with the youthful generation. They have the capacity to also drive any of our range of cars.

Facts of the contract

“The contract details are confidential, but all we can say is that this is a culmination of a two-year due diligence monitoring of Tamy’s works. As part of our social corporate responsibility, we will be doing a lot of projects with Tamy, which will include our charity work with Kidzcan and Jairos Jiri.

“Tamy is also the United Nations Children’s Fund ambassador, so she resonates well with our involvement with Kidzcan and Jairos Jiri, making it more of synergies of the two brands. She will drive a variety of our car models depending on what project we will be doing in a particular season.”

Standard features of the car

The Haval Jolion SUV 2021 edition has an approximate value of US$30 000. It has 17-inch alloy wheels, 10,25-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple car play and Android auto, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, fabric seat trim, halogen headlights and non-leather steering wheel.

