Strength beyond all odds: Celebrating people with albinism

By Mercy Maunganidze

JUNE 13 marked International Albinism Awareness Day. This year, the day was commemorated under the theme: Strength beyond all odds, as people with albinism rose to defy social hurdles. Around the world, people living with albinism demonstrate their talents and shine in all domains of life. We celebrate your gifts, skills and personhood. Let us all fight to eradicate stigma and barricades against people living with albinism.

What is albinism?

Albinism is a non-contagious, inherited genetic condition. Persons with albinism have a reduced amount of melanin pigment in the skin, hair and/or eyes. Therefore, most people living with albinism have light skin and hair, and may also have light eyes. However, levels of pigmentation can vary according to an individual’s type of albinism. Albinism occurs in all racial and ethnic groups.

Typically, persons with albinism:

Have vision problems that are not correctable

Need to protect the skin and eyes from the sun through clothing and hats, eyewear and sunscreen

Living with albinism in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, people living with albinism face a number of significant systemic and social challenges. These include:

A high mortality rate, because sunscreen and skin cancer treatments are expensive and inaccessible

Dropping out of school, because skincare and vision assistance are out of reach

Stigma and beliefs that albinism is caused by evil spirits or spiritual punishment

Affected family stability

Affected access to opportunities and employment

Discrimination and violence

Lifting up persons with albinism

This year, Generation Health entered into a partnership with the Zimbabwe Albino Association to improve the welfare of people living with albinism.

“Through this partnership, we have made donations directly-based on the needs and requirements of people living with albinism,” Generation Health spokesperson, Caroline Mbofana Dyirakumunda, said.

“In addition, Generation Health supported and participated in this year’s International Albinism Awareness Day event in Zaka, Jerera. Working hand in hand with communities continues to be a priority for us.”

How you can help

Educate yourself about albinism and think about your own beliefs

Do not call people living with albinism any names

Challenge those around you who spread misinformation or behave violently towards persons with albinism

Don’t leave people with albinism out of opportunities for education, employment or social benefit

Consider supporting the work of organisations such as Zimbabwe Council for the Blind and Zimbabwe Albino Association. These help persons with albinism to access training and resources. Alternatively, you can help those who are less privileged by sponsoring or donating clothing, eyewear, and skincare items and medical check-ups.

-Mercy Maunganidze is director of the Zimbabwe Albino Association, a non-profit-making organisation

