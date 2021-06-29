Stop shedding crocodile tears

THE ruling, Zanu PF, party has, since the formation of the MDC in 1999, mastered the technique of creating chaos and then coming up with “solutions”, blaming the opposition of being behind the mess, especially in urban areas — the opposition stronghold.

In so doing, the ruling party will be trying to hoodwink the electorate so that the opposition is viewed in bad light.

The same ruse has been employed in the ongoing demolition exercise. It’s on record that the demolitions were ordered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to spite opposition councillors in Harare and Chitungwiza and portray them as corrupt administrators.

True to their character, ruling party mandarins on Monday called a Press conference where they denounced the demolitions as “inhumane” and ordered their immediate cessation — portraying the party as the saviour with a soft spot for the downtrodden.

Zanu PF administration secretary Obert Mpofu even went on to say the party had resolved that Mnangagwa respected the right of the citizens to shelter so they could not allow such heinous acts to continue.

This was after massive demolitions had already been carried out in Mbare, Chitungwiza, Buririro, Melfort and other areas, leaving many homeless.

But less than 24 hours after Zanu PF claimed that it had ordered a stop to the demolitions, massive destruction of property took place in Glen View.

This raises the question: Who does Zanu PF want to fool by indicating right and turning left?

Zanu PF has been blaming the MDC Alliance for the demolitions, claiming opposition councillors secured a court order to that effect.

This was despite Harare provincial development co-ordinator Tafadzwa Muguti, Harare Metropolitan Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu as well as Local Government minister July Moyo being quoted extensively by the State media threatening to carry out the same exercise that they are now denouncing as evil.

It’s very clear that the ruling party is simply shedding crocodile tears, appearing to sympathise with the victims, yet it championed the mushrooming of the structures when it parcelled out State land in exchange for votes in past elections.

Zanu PF has been at the forefront of the establishment of illegal settlements and parallel systems in local authorities.

This level of politicking with the lives of the people cannot be tolerated anymore. It is high time Zanu PF respected citizens.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw