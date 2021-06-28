Springboks return to training after COVID-19 scare

The Springboks returned to training yesterday afternoon after the initial scare of three positive COVID-19 tests were allayed.

S’bu Nkosi, Herschel Jantjies and Vincent Koch all tested positive as the squad reassembled in Johannesburg over the weekend, but Jantjies has subsequently been cleared and can return to training.

The other two players will remain in isolation while the squad continues with their preparations for the test against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

“Three players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival at the team hotel in Johannesburg. However, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) has subsequently been cleared and can return to training,” a team statement said.

“In light of this, the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols since the squad assembled, the Springboks can resume their training programme from Monday afternoon.”

The team will be announced today, but it goes without saying that Nkosi and Koch will join those not considered for the test, which includes a host of players who flew in from Europe this past weekend.

That number includes players involved in the French Top14 final including Cheslin Kolbe and Rynhardt Elstadt, as well as the Sale Sharks quintet of Faf de Klerk, Lood de Jager, Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez and Coenie Oosthuizen.

The Munster duo of Damian de Allende and RG Snyman will also not be considered for the game.

This comes against the background of the British and Irish Lions team which arrived in Johannesburg yesterday and will begin their preparations for their first tour match against the Golden Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. — SuperSport

