Spare a thought for torture victims

TODAY, human rights activists converge under the United Nations International Day in support of victims of torture to take stock of the ground they have covered in exposing the scourge.

Set aside and commemorated on June 26 every year, this day is dedicated to honour victims and survivors of torture.

It is serves as a reminder for States to take concrete measures to prevent its recurrence, compensate the victims and bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.

In Zimbabwe, many people, especially civic rights and opposition activists have often fallen prey to the vice mostly at the hands of State security agents. And what makes it more sad is that the culprits are known and are allowed to carry out their heinous acts under the guise of “defending national sovereignty”, which means they are never brought to account for the abuse.

Acts like the infamous Gukurahundi which nearly tore the country in half over tribal and political lines have never been properly addressed and the victims still bear scars and wounds from the barbaric act.

So on this day, as Zimbabweans, let us stand in solidarity with all those who have been victims and/ or survivors of torture and their families indirectly or directly affected by the impact of this crime.

We applaud efforts by individuals and organisations who have committed resources to fight against torture and other inhuman treatment at the hands of their leaders.

Government and its agents should take heed of their pledge to bring to an end the scourge of torture, which is an assault on human dignity.

The Judiciary is also challenged to carry out its mandate in bringing to book perpetrators who should pay for their deeds. Justice delayed is justice denied.

It is time to right past wrongs by securing redress for a number of victims of torture.

The Judiciary must not tire in its efforts to force other arms of the State to uphold and defend citizens’ rights.

So, today we honour these men and women who were tortured for standing up to what they believe in. We salute posthumously those who lost their lives fighting to end torture.

As the 2023 elections beckon, may the powers-that-be foster a spirit of tolerance to divergent views; torture has no place in modern democracies.

Sadly, the day comes when Zanu PF is already threatening unspecified action against pro-democracy non-governmental organisations, worse, when the country is trudging towards elections.

Zanu PF acting national commissar Patrick Chinamasa should be reminded that threats against activists have a potential of triggering pre-election violence and this cannot be tolerated anymore. Let us learn to tolerate our differences as a nation.

