Sadc approves Moz standby force budget

BY SILENCE MUGADZAWETA

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Council of Ministers has approved an undisclosed budget for the deployment of Sadc standby forces in Mozambique, its chief director for multilateral affairs, Raphael Faranisi, has said.

Faranisi yesterday said the Council of Ministers agreed on the need for sustainable funding for peace operations in the region since Sadc was under threat from terrorist insurgency that has now affected neighbouring Mozambique.

“The Council of Ministers met and deliberated on the budget, and the budget was approved. Sadc will finance this mission from its own resources. Those members who will be involved in Sadc member States will be expected to make extra contribution to complement what Sadc has provided,” Faranisi said in a statement recorded on audio.

“The ministers also discussed the issue of sustainable funding of peace operations in the region. It was agreed that this issue be discussed at the next Council of Ministers meeting so that we have a sustainable way of funding our peace operations in the region. Our region is facing security challenges arising from terrorism and definitely that need for a sustainable funding solution is required.”

The Sadc extraordinary summit of the Heads of State and government was held in Mozambique last week.

It was also attended by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed to deploy troops in Mozambique to contain the escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Cabo Delgado province, which is threatening the stability of the whole region.

At least 3 000 people are feared dead, while 800 000 are reported to have been displaced due to the disturbances.

“Summit endorsed the recommendations of the Report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation and approved the mandate for the Sadc Standby Force Mission to the Republic of Mozambique, to be deployed in support of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado,” the Sadc communiqué read.

Islamic militants or jihadists, identified as Ansar al-Sunna, launched their first attack on October 5, 2017, and Mozambique requested assistance and support from Sadc member States at the Sadc extraordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and government held in Harare on May 19, 2020.

The attacks are targeting civilians, public infrastructure and government buildings.

