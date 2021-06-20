Rusike close to Amazulu switch

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS striker and SuperSport outcast Evans Rusike is reportedly close to Amazulu switch, with sources saying the deal is nearly complete.

The former Hwange striker is a free agent after his club announced last week that it would not extend his contract, which expires at the end of this month.

Together with midfielder Lucky Muhomi, the duo have been told to find new suitors.

A source has told NewsDay Sport that Rusike could make a soft landing at Amazulu.

“Negotiations are going on and I can say nine out of 10 he will be at Amazulu next season,” a source said yesterday.

No comment could be obtained from Amazulu, but another source confirmed that the striker would soon join his fellow Warriors Butholezwe Ncube and Talent Chawapiwa in Durban.

“There are a number of possible suitors who have shown genuine interest in him, but Amazulu are the frontrunners in the chase for his signature. He might have struggled last season, but it was because he had just recovered from a serious injury,” the source said.

“His talents are undoubted and a number of clubs believe they can revive him. Unless something dramatic happens, he will be at Amazulu next season.”

Rusike was one of the most wanted strikers in the South African premier league just two years ago, and SuperSport fought off big clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, who wanted him.

In August 2019, SuperSport United chief executive Stanley Matthews confirmed interest in Rusike from Chiefs.

“Yes, Chiefs wanted Rusike, but we turned them down. We are not looking to sell him or any of our forwards,” Matthews said at the time.

Two years later, Rusike has become an outcast after a loss of form which saw him failing to score a single goal in 21 competitive matches for Matsatsantsa this past season.

He managed two assists for the club.

Matthews was blunt in his analysis of Rusike and Mohomi when he announced the duo’s departure.

“On both players, we elected not to take their options as they didn’t do enough to convince the coach they could cement their place in the starting line-up. We can’t be accommodating players who seem happy to sit on the bench,” Matthews said last week.

“We appreciate their contributions, especially that Evans made in helping us lift the MTN8 and in reaching three consecutive finals and we wish him well at his future club. We hope he too goes on to future success.”

Rusike spent three years with Matsatsantsa after joining from Maritzburg United, one of the clubs who are also said to be interested in signing the forward back.

He might not be the only Warriors star to leave SuperSport United at the end of the month, with news of Kudakwashe Mahachi’s departure from the club gaining traction.

As reported by NewsDay Sport last week, Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be interested in luring the winger back to the club ahead of next season.

It is reported that Sundown coach Manqoba Mngqithi has turned to Mahachi after negotiations to sign another Warriors star Devine Lunga stalled over Golden Arrows’ asking price for the left-back.

“Manqoba worked with the boy (Mahachi) before he left the club for Golden Arrows, they know of his talent and they’ve shown in the past of signing attacking wingers for full-back positions,” a source was quoted by football website KickOff.com yesterday.

“Sundowns want him back as a natural left-winger and a left-back option and there’s plenty of players who will be moving on as they want to freshen up the squad.”

Mahachi has made 145 appearances in the South African top-flight, scoring 20 goals, while registering 18 assists.

The 27-year-old joined Sundowns from Highlanders back in 2014 with a reputation as one of the nation’s brightest prospects, but failed to establish himself amid fearsome competition at Chloorkop.

A loan spell at Golden Arrows followed before his exit was made permanent, which saw him depart with just one goal and one assist in 13 games for the Brazilians.

However, his spell at Arrows saw him develop into one of the most exciting attacking talents in the South African top-flight which then earned him a move to Orlando Pirates for one season before returning to Tshwane with SuperSport.

And with six seasons in the DStv Premiership under his belt, more consistent displays and several dynamic performances at left-back, Mahachi has now caught the eye of his former club.

