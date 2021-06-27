’Rural communities hard hit by COVID-19’

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

ZIMBABWE Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC)’s latest report says the “new normal” which has been ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on food systems and livelihoods for rural communities.

The 2021 Rural Livelihoods Assessment report looked at the disruption of food systems and markets by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country which, coupled with the prevailing macro-economic environment has affected the livelihoods of the rural population.

“Poverty continues to be one of the major causes of vulnerability to food and nutrition insecurity, as well as precarious livelihoods in Zimbabwe. According to the ZimStat Poverty, Income, Consumption and Expenditure Survey 2017 Report, 70,5% of the population was poor while 29,3% was deemed extremely poor. The official exchange rates have remained stable while basic food prices are on the increase. Year-on-year inflation for April 2021 was at 194,1%,”

“The new normal under COVID-19 has implications on food security and nutrition. Globally, food supply chains have been disrupted due to lockdowns triggered by the global health crisis, but also a major global economic slowdown. This has led to lower incomes and higher food prices, making food out of reach for vulnerable households.”

The ZimVAC report said vulnerable rural households had little to nothing to cushion themselves from the effects of the COVID-19 shocks as they experience market failures and have little or no access to formal insurance and credit and risk management mechanisms.

The situation has also been worsened by reduced casual wage labour opportunities and the closure of informal markets, where they tend to sell produce.

“The enforcement of social distancing combined with the covariate nature of the crisis will likely overwhelm or reduce the rural household. The closure of rural food and livestock markets affected the incomes of rural livelihoods,” the ZimVAC report said.

It also said children had been forced out of school due to financial constraints as their parents, who are informally employed, could not provide for them, a situation which is leading to more problems as female students are getting married at a young age.

On access to personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said nationally, access to masks was 86%, and handwashing soap 77%.

However, the report said access to sanitisers was very low at 21%.

“COVID-19 restrictive measures affected access to goods and services, particularly public transport (47%), accessing food products or supplies (36%), and medical supplies (12%). Access to water was 3%, and access to gender-based violence services (3%), and these were the least affected services by the pandemic,” the report said.

It said restrictive COVID-19 measures reduced sources of income (48%), and reduced food sources (47%), a similar trend observed in 2020.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw