Retailers lobby for 30-day lockdown

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has lobbied government to implement a 30-day hard national lockdown to manage the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, CZR president Denford Mutashu said: “Only essential service providers should remain operational during the proposed 30-day lockdown. Public transport operators should also carry 50% of their capacity.”

Companies, Mutashu said, should submit a list of their essential employees to a command centre in their areas of operation.

“CZR has noticed a general complacency in most parts of the country which has seen a rise in lack of physical distance, disregard to wearing of masks, as most people quickly put on their masks when approaching police officers only to take them off thereafter,” he said.

“Law enforcement agencies should clamp down on illegal gatherings, illegal private house parties, close all shebeens as well as enforcing minimum numbers for funerals.

“As CZR we implore the government to revise lockdown offence penalties.

“The business community should also reactivate its support towards resource mobilisation as the country continues with its vaccination drive, while the drive should be accelerated and spread out across the country so that public vaccination is accelerated.”

Government has introduced localised lockdowns in areas identified as hotspots, while ruling out a national lockdown as it strives to balance between economic interests and citizens’ safety.

