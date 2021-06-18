‘Public Health Act must cater for youths’

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care and the Thematic Committee on HIV and Aids have urged the Health ministry to amend section 35 of the Public Health Act to provide for sexual reproductive health (SRH) for young people under the age of 18.

This was revealed in a report tabled before Parliament on the petition by the Advocacy Core Team (ACT) on the age of consent to accessing SRH services by adolescents and young people.

The committees said adolescents were not homogenous, hence the ministry should provide case-by-case assessment to provide for their varying SRH needs.

“The Health ministry should amend section 35 of the Public Health Act to provide SRH services for young people under the age of 18 years and provide for the protection of the service providers by June 2022,” part of the report read.

“Service providers should be trained on how to provide friendly SRH services to young persons.”

The report recommended that the ministry should embark on awareness campaigns on SRH issues for young persons.

“The Primary and Secondary Education and Health ministries should immediately ensure that pregnant girls in school access SRH services without difficulties,” the report read.

“The Health ministry should ensure that adolescents and young person’s friendly corners are established where it is convenient for them to access the SRH services.

“The custodians of culture and religion should not tire in strengthening their systems in the upbringing of children and should continue to preach the abstinence message in order to instil moral values in children.”

Follow Harriet on Twitter @harrietchikand1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw