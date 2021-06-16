Prominent Harare lawyer convicted for misconduct

By staff reporter

A PROMINENT Harare lawyer Charles Chinyama has been convicted by a tribunal set up to investigate his professional misconduct.

The Law Society’s Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal convicted Chinyama on six out of seven counts.

Chinyama was convicted of having a questionable relationship with his client who was the estranged wife of the complainant in a divorce matter between the couple.

He was found guilty of failing to remunerate his personal assistant without just cause.

He was also convicted on two counts of failing to account for funds deposited into a trust account administered by his law firm.

Chinyama was also convicted of failing to issue receipts for transactions involving funds.

He was absolved of forging an acknowledgement of debt.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe confirmed the conviction and stated that the tribunal was awaiting mitigation and an aggravation statement.

