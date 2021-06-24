Police arrest Epworth baby snatcher

BY VANESSA GUZHA

Police have arrested a woman in Epworth after she kidnapped a new-born baby girl on Wednesday at Epworth Local Board Clinic.

Josie Kanzimbe (28), whose video has gone viral on social media, has been identified as a local who stays near the Spillway Dam.

“The suspect sneaked into the maternity ward, took advantage of the mother of the baby who was fast asleep due to labour fatigue and took away the baby,” police said yesterday.

Alert security personnel, the police said, suspected that Kanzimbe was up to no good and reacted fast, leading to her arrest.

“Investigations are underway and the suspect will appear in court soon,” police said.

In the video that went viral, Kanzimbe is asked a series of questions by two nurses, where she reveals that she had planned the abduction.

She said she disguised herself as a health worker by wearing a gown and a hat which she stole from the

clinic.

“I was sent to steal babies for a customer who sells babies’ heads in South Africa. The customer had promised to buy me kombis,” she said.

“I would have taken the baby alive and then killed it later with an injection.”

