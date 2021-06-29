Myers earns Zim call-up

BY Kevin Mapasure

BATSMAN Dion Myers is well set to make his debut for the Zimbabwe national cricket team after he was included in the Test squad preparing for the Bangladesh home tour.

Myers put his hand up for selection after some good performances in a recent South Africa A visit to Zimbabwe.

He scored over a half century (69) in the first unofficial Test which Zimbabwe lost before he followed that up with a 96-run knock in the first unofficial one-day international and 70 in the second.

The selectors have taken notice and he is likely to earn his first cap in the one off Test.

Zimbabwe will see the return of captain Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and seamer Tendai Chatara, who all missed the last two Tests against Pakistan.

Williams was only involved in the limited overs before he withdrew through injury.

He has since recovered and is ready to lead the team in their quest for a Test.

Ervine also missed part of the Pakistan home tour through injury, while Chatara had been a long term absentee.

Some of the players that have been picked include Milton Shumba, who had a good outing in the A side against South Africa A.

The Bangladesh Test side was expected to arrive in Harare last night.

According to Bangladesh’s Daily Star, Mominul-Haque’s side left Bangladesh at 4am and will be joined by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan today.

They will quarantine for a day before they start training ahead of the match next week.

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Zimbabwe in eight years and they will also play three Super League one-day internationals and as many T-20s with all matches taking place at Harare Sports Club.

