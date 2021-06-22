My life is in danger: Retired army general

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

RETIRED army Major General Samson Sikhulile Nyathi yesterday wept in court alleging that his life was in danger as his spouse was always abusing him.

Nyathi appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure on a domestic violence matter, where he was accusing his wife, Noleen Nyathi, of always abusing him.

He begged Mashavakure not to throw away the domestic violence case, saying that he was living in a zoo.

Nyathi said at one time, his wife poured hot cooking oil on him and at one time, assaulted him with a shoe.

Despite the allegations, magistrate Mashavakure removed the wife from remand saying the docket was incomplete as it did not include a warned-and-cautioned statement for the accused.

“Your worship, I am a blind man. My life is in danger because of my spouse. I am living like in a zoo your worship. I have been to police on several occasions, but nothing materialises,” Nyathi said in court.

“If you release her, my life will be in serious danger. I cannot live a peaceful life without her being restrained.”

He said he had even approached different organisations for assistance to no avail.

Noleen’s lawyer Job Sikhala said the court had done well by removing her from remand, adding that constitutionally, a trial could not take place without a warned-and-cautioned statement from the accused.

Sikhala said a person could not be charged twice on the same facts.

The matter was then removed from remand and will proceed by way of summons.

