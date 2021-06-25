Muzarabani makes PSL history

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Top fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani wrote his own piece of history after he became the first Zimbabwean to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following Multan Sultans’ 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the final, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

It was also a maiden success for the side in the competition’s five-year history.

However, it is a feat that the 25-year-old seamer shares with Zimbabwe cricket legend Andy Flower, who is the coach for the Sultans.

As he has done in all the matches that he has played for the Sultans in the PSL, Muzarabani starred with ball grabbing two wickets for 26 runs in his allotted four over in the final.

The last two weeks have been memorable for Muzarabani and his side in the PSL, winning five of the six matches in which the Zimbabwean played.

Muzarabani’s two wickets in the final meant that he finished the tournament with an impressive 10 wickets in six encounters, with best figures of 3/31 achieved in the semifinals against Islamabad United.

“I’m really happy. It was really good, really tough cricket. You have to get it right against the guys who take you on, it was good, a good learning experience. Especially Andy, it’s been really nice. No pressure, especially when I go for runs. He supports me and says just keep going buddy,” Muzarabani said after the match before the interview was interrupted by teammate Shahnawaz Dahani.

It was a fairy tale comeback for Sultans who looked dead and buried in the competition in the first five matches in Pakistan before pulling a surprise comeback when the games moved to Abu Dhabi.

“I think the best thing about winning this trophy is that we came back from nowhere,” Flower said after the match.

“We lost four out of five in Karachi and I think most people had written us off. Importantly, I don’t think anyone in the dressing room had written themselves off.

“So to come back from there and inch our way to get back on the table to reach the top two positions was really important to go through to the final.”

And for their troubles, Multan Sultans walked away with a

US$600 000 winner’s cheque.

Muzarabani’s brilliant performance may have opened doors for more Zimbabweans to take part in the competition next year.

