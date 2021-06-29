Musona moves to Saudi Arabia

By Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe national football team captain Knowledge Musona has left Belgian topflight giants Anderlecht to move to Saudi Arabia where he has joined newly promoted Al Taee.

Anderlecht confirmed on their social media handles that the Warriors attacker had left the club.

“Knowledge Musona pulls to Al-Tai Football Club. RSCA wishes him every success in the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia,” the club wrote on twitter.

Musona himself also confirmed his latest move with a post that was released by his new club.

“I can confirm that I have signed an offer from Al Taee of Saudi Arabia,” he said in the short message.

The move ends speculation that ha d linked him to two unnamed Belgian clubs as well as the South Africa trio of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

The 31 year old had two stints with Kaizer Chiefs and the supporters of that club have been begging for his return.

