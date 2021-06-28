Murders soar in Mutare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

IN a suspected murder case, a Mutare disc jockey (DJ) was found dead on Sunday morning, while another man was also found dead at the weekend as murder cases continue to rise in the country.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda yesterday confirmed the death of wheel spinner Blessing Manando (21) and a Zimunya man, Paradzai Mapanga, who was found dead on Saturday night.

Chananda said Manando’s body was found along a footpath linking Area 13 and Area 3 in the sprawling suburb of Dangamvura.

He said the now-deceased was reportedly murdered during the night while coming from work at a local bar.

“His body was discovered by Dereck Baradza around 6am on Sunday, facing upwards with knife wounds on the left side of the neck and on the back. Baradza made a report at Dangamvura Police Station, whose officers then attended the scene,” he said.

The body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem and no arrests have been made.

Mapanga, from Matiengani village under Chief Zimunya, was found dead on Saturday night at around 11pm with stab wounds all over his body.

Police said the now-deceased left Nyamavhuvhu Bottle Store at around 8pm going home and was later found dead.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethNyangan1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw