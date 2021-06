By Desmond Chingarande

The late Robert Mugabe’s son in law Simbarashe Mutsahuni-Chikore has been acquitted of criminal abuse of office charges. Chikore was accused of signing a Memorandum with Safeguard Security Services without going to tender.

More details to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw