Messi breaks yet another record

Lionel Messi broke yet another impressive record as he led Argentina to a 4-1 victory over Bolivia in his country’s final 2021 Copa America group match early on Tuesday.

The FC Barcelona captain, who could soon be out of contract, shone once again as he scored two goals – his 74th and 75th for the Albiceleste – and assisted a further strike against the Bolivians, with Alejandro “Papu” Gomez and Messi’s new Barcelona teammate Sergio Aguero also getting on the scoresheet.



With his latest appearance for his national team, Messi officially became Argentina’s most capped player of all time, surpassing Javier Mascherano’s record of 147 caps as he ran out for his country for the 148th time.

Argentina will now face Ecuador in the quarter-finals of the South American competition on Sunday as Messi continues to concentrate on international commitments, despite the ongoing contract renewal debacle that continues to linger over his head.

The Barcelona captain will officially be out of contract on Thursday, although reports suggest that his club future will be made clear at some point in the next couple of days, and Barca are seemingly confident he will sign a new deal.

Should he not agree an extension with the Blaugrana, the 34-year-old will become a free agent and will be available to sign for whoever he wants in the next few weeks. -Kickoff

