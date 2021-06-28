Mataya seeks to transform lives through music

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

VETERAN gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke has continued to inspire the new crop of artistes with South Africa-based rising singer Father Shadreck Mataya being the latest to reveal that he draws inspiration from the grandee of worship music.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mataya after last week’s release of his latest singles Kidnapper and Nemabasa said he wish to emulate Manyeruke and Zora singer Leonard Zhakata whose good compositions have transformed many lives.

“My dream is to follow the musical footpaths of these two iconic musicians (Manyeruke and Zhakata) who have changed the dimension of gospel music in the country through hard hitting lyrics,” he said.

Mataya who lead Father Mataya and God’s Messenger group said he also gets inspiration from fellow gospel singers in the form of Mathias Mhere and Mutare based Jairos Mutambikwa.

“One day l want to have collaboration with one of the musicians, but plans are at an advanced stage to record with Jairos Mutambikwa, he inspired me a lot when he came for a show in Johannesburg last year February before the lockdown, he had a good show,” he said.

Mataya said he was looking forward to Zimbabwe performance when the showbiz sector under COVID-19 induced lockdown opens.

“My major challenge is to get at least two managers in Zimbabwe to market my music and l am looking forward to start doing shows after the COVID -19 lockdown in Zimbabwe. Gospel music is in my veins and the passion to preach the word of God is pushing me not to get weary despite this pandemic,” he said.

Mataya started singing in 1999 at church, in Chipinge before he turned professional in 2007 as he released his debut six-track album, Nemabasa that has songs such as Kufamba Nemweya, title track Nemabasa, Judah, Ziso Rangu, Vadzidzi Vangu and Ropafadzo.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw