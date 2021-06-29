Matare looks beyond Cosafa tourney

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs striker Farau Matare is looking beyond the upcoming Cosafa tournament after Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić handed him another opportunity to showcase his talent.

The Cosafa tournament, to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, from July 6 to 18, comes ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers that are due in September and October.

Matare (25) won his first national cap in December last year when he was called up for the African Nations Championships (Chan) in Cameroon.

The striker, who scored seven goals for Chiefs in 2019 before the league was suspended due to COVID-19 last year in March, was inactive the whole of last year until he featured in the Chan tournament, where the Warriors lost all their games.

He looks forward to playing well in the Cosafa competition and position himself well for another call-up for the World Cup qualifiers.

Matare said playing for the national team was a good platform to showcase one’s talent and many club scouts are expected to grace the Cosafa tournament in search of good players.

“I have to play well at Cosafa first, and then the rest will follow. Playing in the national team always provides opportunities and I will do my best to play to win for the country and for my career,” he said.

The Chiefs forward said Logarušić had seen the potential in him and given him another chance.

“I believe the coach sees a potential in me and now is the time that I pay back that belief and make the nation proud,” Matare said.

His coach at Bulawayo Chiefs,, Thulani Sibanda, also heaped praises on the striker.

“He is a good player, both on the ground and in the air. He has good pace and strength and is a very disciplined player. I think this time around, his performance at Cosafa is going to be better than at Chan. You can tell by the way he is doing at training that he has improved and Chan taught him a lot,” Sibanda said.

Matare competes with experienced strikers Knox Mutizwa and Evans Rusike for a first-team jersey at Cosafa.

It will not be easy with the Warriors full squad, which has the likes of Tino Kadewere, Prince Dube, Terrence Dzvukamanja and David Moyo.

Matare has been loyal to Bulawayo Chiefs, a club that he has played for for the past five years after he was grabbed from Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two side CS Distributors in 2015.

In 2019, top clubs Highlanders and FC Platinum were said to be keen on having his signature, but all the interest was washed away by the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw