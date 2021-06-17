Legendary boxing coach Striker dies

BY FORTUNE MBELE

LEGENDARY boxing trainer Philip “Striker” Ndlovu has died aged 66. Ndlovu died yesterday morning at his home in Makokoba, Bulawayo, after a long illness. His niece, Sikhangezile Ndlovu, confirmed the death.

“Journalists that came to see him a few weeks ago saw that he was in pain and in bad shape. He has rested. He died this morning around 6am (yesterday) at home,” Sikhangezile said.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board secretary-general Lawrence Zimbudzana said Striker’s death was a great loss to boxing in particular and sport in general.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of renowned boxing coach, Philip ‘Striker’ Ndhlovu. He was a man with a very big heart and an unflinching passion for the sport of boxing. Zimbabwean boxing history will not be complete without the mention of Philip ‘Striker’,” he said.

“He fits perfectly well among the greatest coaches to emerge out of this country and his contributions towards sport and community development will forever be cherished.”

Zimbudzana added that Striker died at a time when his services were most wanted for the development of boxing in the country.

He said they were looking at ways of assisting the family.

From his gym at Tshaka Youth Centre, Striker produced great boxers in the mould of former World Boxing Association Pan-African Heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube, ex-World Boxing Federation Africa Heavyweight champion Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo, former light-middleweight champion Modecai Donga and middleweight champion Ambrose Mlilo.

The pugilists also took time to mourn their coach.

Said Moyo: “We have lost a great man. Bulawayo and Zimbabwe boxing will not be the same. He (Striker) was the pillar of boxing. There is no way you can mention Zimbabwe boxing and leave the name Philip Striker, it is practically impossible, it will be ignorance. There is no formidable boxer in Bulawayo who can stand up and say he did not pass through Striker’s hands. All of us are products of Striker.”

Donga described Striker’s death as a big loss for the boxing fraternity.

“It is, indeed, with a very heavy heart that I have to speak about the passing on of my coach Philip Striker. I met him when I was 11 years old. He is a man that I have known for years. This man was quite a disciplinarian, a straightforward guy, a gentleman,” he said.

“It’s a big loss not only to me, but to the whole boxing fraternity. Many people went through his hands. Boxing has lost a hero. It’s unfortunate sport in Zimbabwe is not all that supported. If it was in other countries, Striker would be recognised. Rest well my champion, you have done your part.”

Striker’s long-time friend, former sports editor of a local daily, a boxing enthusiast, and chairperson of the Southern Region Sports Journalists Association, Lovemore Dube, also said local boxing was poorer without Striker.

“Philip Striker was the backbone of boxing in Bulawayo and Matabeleland amateurs and professionals. He contributed immensely in the development of boxers not only at his stables Rampage Ring, Blow By Blow or Reynolds Inn Blow By Blow Promotions, but he would assist boxers from other stables. It is quite a big loss for Bulawayo boxing,” Dube said.

There were calls for Striker to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, where other sports icons like Warriors and Highlanders legends Adam Ndlovu and Willard Mashinkila-Khulamo are buried.

Mourners are gathered at 42051/7 Ejingeni Flats Block 5, Makokoba, Bulawayo, and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

