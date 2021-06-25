Lawyers demand rehab of defective flyovers

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has written to the City of Harare demanding urgent rehabilitation of Simon Mazorodze Road, Charter Road and Lytton Road flyovers which they said posed a threat to motorists.

The lawyers said they were advised by their clients that in September 2006, City of Harare engineers together with the consulting engineers carried out an inspection of the three flyovers and observed some defects, but did not take corrective

action.

Simon Mazorodze Road, Charter and Lytton Road flyovers, according to a letter to council by lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, had some structural defects that need urgent attention.

“These defects are prevalent to the beams in the middle of the structures where laitance and efflorescence from ingress of moisture is severe,” Chinopfukutwa said.

“There are also signs of moisture ingress along the joints at the abutments and at the central table span.

“We are advised that the aforementioned defects occur on the outer beam and the adjacent inner beam suggesting that the rusted reinforcement are no longer contributing to the load-bearing capacity, leaving only four central beams bearing the load on two traffic lanes on Rotten Row Road.”

“We are further advised that these defects were brought to the attention of City of Harare and a more detailed inspection was proposed in order to rectify the mentioned defects,” the letter read.

“Sadly, we are advised that City of Harare has not taken any steps from 2006 to date to rectify the above mentioned defects thereby exposing the public to danger in the event of collapse or failure of these structures.

“We are kindly asking for the action that City of Harare is taking in order to renovate the said flyovers and eliminate the hazard posed by these defects to the residents of Harare.”

