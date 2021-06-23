Lack of funding sinks Imbube fest

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ORGANISERS of the Matabeleland Imbube Festival, Rise Up Chothoza Mfana, have said lack of financial support forced them to defer hosting the fete that used to take place in August each year.

Festival chairman Oscar Siziba told NewsDay Life & Style that they used to fund the festival, but now lacks resources to go virtual in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have been affected a lot and everything is locked down, we cannot hold the fete anymore. We will wait until the lockdown is over, maybe things might change,” he said.

“We have seen others going digital, connecting with fans, but on our side we lack sponsorship. Right now the festival is struggling to get finances.

“We wish fans and followers of lmbube could strongly support the festival.”

Siziba extended a begging bowl to well-wishers to revive the festival.

“We used to sponsor our festival in the past years, but now it’s so difficult for us.

“We wish to get financial support so that we can go digital. We have been trying all the years to seek support including from our fans, but nothing came through,” he said.

“All that I can say is , it is my wish that people from our region support this lmbube festival because it’s not only giving entertainment but it’s also preserving our Ndebele culture,” he said.

Mthandazo Nyoni from Men of Influence (MOI) said the festival was a wonderful idea that needed support from all stakeholders especially fans and sponsors.

“As Imbube groups in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at large, we could easily connect with our fans through the festival. It helped a lot in terms of preserving the Ndebele culture,” he said.

“However, due to the outbreak of COVID -19 and lack of financial resources, I don’t think we will be able to hold the festival again this year.

“We need financial support. As MOI, we are behind this great idea.”

Rise Up Chothoza Mfana is made up of Sunduza, Black uMfolosi, Men of influence, Ukukhanya kwezwe, Great Stars, Umkhonto Ovuthayo, IButho likaKristu and Indosakusa the Morning Star.

