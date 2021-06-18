In spirit and truth (2)

BY ERASMUS MAKAIMAYI

To remain in the groove, I’m sure of necessity, I have to recap on the surpassing power of the Word. The Word of God is powerful and is the power of God. It’s alive.

Heaven and earth will pass away, but the Word of God remains standing. We know that what God says will always come to pass. His Word as contained in the Bible cannot fail.

God’s decree can’t be breached. Scripture tells us that God watches over His Word to perform it. He’s not a person that He should retreat on His promises. God is not a human being to withdraw His oath. He cannot change, He’s immutable. God’s Word is infallible.

We believe in Him because He’s sincere, faithful and trustworthy. The Word of God is indeed potent. Faith reveals to us that the worlds came into being by the Word of God.

Hebrews 11:3 declares: “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.”

Embedded in its bosom, the Word of God carries the creative power of God. From eternity, things were brought into existence by God’s Word.

Believers therefore speak in tandem with Scriptural order. We don’t speak negative, but we confess God’s decrees and declarations.

Should we feel sick, we confess God’s healing and health. We’re careful at all times to confess and speak blessings not curses.

God our Father trusts His Word so much that He sends it to take care of business.

Psalm 107:20 records: “He sent his word and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions.”

Please let’s love the Word and get acquainted with it. The testimony of God’s Word is intrinsic to faith. Believers are in the faith of Jesus Christ.

Their renewed minds testify to the surety of God’s Word. What we don’t have, but desire is brought into being by applying God’s Word. Believers immerse themselves in the Bible.

They read, study and meditate on the Word of God with conviction that situations and circumstances will align. One virtue that believers value is patience.

While they wait for manifestation of the fulfilled promises of God in Christ Jesus they don’t murmur. They continue to lean on God in worship with praise and thanksgiving.

Believers, therefore, don’t remove their feet from the pedal of hope in the finished work of Jesus Christ.

Abraham’s testimony encourages in Romans 4:20: “He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strong in faith, giving glory to God.”

We don’t grumble, we hold on. The Gospel of Christ, that is, the Grace of God assures us that the promises of God are already accomplished in Christ. 2 Corinthians 1:20 testifies: “For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us.”

Grace awakens us to the reality that the promises of God are a done deal in Christ. We therefore walk in boldness without fear of failure.

Our success is assured in Christ. It’s not a possibility or probability that God’s Word might work, but it’s an irreversible truth that it’s sealed in Christ.

Believers are in Christ which means that they are in the fulfilled promises. All we need to do is to stay out and confess and conduct ourselves, accordingly.

Grace believers take God for His Word. They don’t run around in fear, bondage and condemnation looking for aids to the Word of God.

The Word of God doesn’t require clutches to support it. God is His Word and His Word is the Truth.

Jesus tells us while praying for us in John 17:17 (Amplified Bible): “Sanctify them (purify, consecrate, separate them for Yourself, make them holy) by the Truth; Your Word is Truth.”

We’re purified, consecrated or made holy by God’s Word. God trusted and trusts His Word and Jesus trusted and trusts God’s Word.

Believers trust God’s Word. We’re protected and defended by God’s Word resident in our hearts. We’re not sanctified and protected by anointing water, oil or wristbands.

When we go to bed, we don’t sprinkle salt on our door steps to block witches.

Witches are kept at bay by the Word of God which brought us into existence. We’re the salt of the world. Out of us flow rivers of living water. We carry the anointing that is Christ in us, the hope of glory.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

