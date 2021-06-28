Hospital orders patients to bring own linen

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PATIENTS at Sadza District Hospital, the largest referral hospital in Chikomba district, have reportedly been ordered to bring their own linen and blankets for admission because the laundry machine at the health institution has not been operational since last year.

Some health workers at the institution yesterday expressed concern over the safety of the community saying the shortages might result in use of soiled linen.

A general hand at the hospital, who spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, said there was need for authorities to urgently facilitate the repairing of the broken down machinery as the institution was understaffed and failing to manage laundry work, which is being done manually.

“There is a crisis at the hospital,” the health worker said.

“The unavailability of the laundry machine risks the spread of other diseases in communities or to other healthy family members. It is highly likely that patients can take infections from the hospital to their homes if they bring their own blankets.

“There are also concerns about some destitute patients who might need admission at the hospital, but do not have blankets. Without adequate blankets, their admission during winter season will be difficult.”

District medical officer Robson Mahachi confirmed that the laundry machine was not working, and that bed linen and blankets were being washed manually.

He, however, denied reports that patients were asked to bring their own linen.

“Patients are not being ordered to bring their linen. Yes, the machine is not working, but we are managing to wash the dirty linen manually,” he

said.

“Last week, we requested an extra hand for the laundry work and the situation is under control. We are, however, working towards repairing the machines.”

The district hospital serves a population of over 130 000.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial medical officer Paul Matsvimbo were in vain.

