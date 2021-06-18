HiTKiiD aims to change lives through music

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO-BASED musician and producer Christopher “HitTkiiD” Siwela says he is working on an Amapiano Extended Play (EP) album The Last Minute With Five Dance /Party Anthems meant to cheer his fans during and lift the COVID- 19-induced gloom.

HiTKiiD told NewsDay Life & Style that some people have lost hope due to COVID- 19 pandemic.

“People have succumbed to a lot of difficulties due to COVID- 19 and as a result they have lost hope for a better future. I am working on an Amapiano Extended Play that will feature various artists and the aim of the album is to make people forget about what has been happening due to coronavirus and focus on the future,” he said.

“The album is basically about self-motivation, meaning to say people should not give up on their dreams because they are facing challenges, but they should keep on hoping that the better days are coming.”

He added; “People have been depressed and I believe that my music will give them comfort and make them realise that there is more to life.”

“My wish is not only to entertain people, but also to motivate them and produce music that will encourage them to be strong, patient and work hard so that they can have a better tomorrow.”

HiTKiiD said he will be dropping a new single called Inzwa this month.