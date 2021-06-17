Hip-hop registers with arts council

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

ZIMBABWE Hip-Hop National Society (ZHNS) said its recent registration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) had improved operating conditions for artists in the hip-hop genre.

The society’s chairperson Russell Chawabvunza told Newsday Life & Style that being recognised as a musical body had provided the legitimacy and relevance of the society.

“Being the first registered national hip-hop association is a dream come true and a huge opportunity to strengthen the foundation of the hip-hop culture.

“This will help implement progressive strategies towards the creation of a world-class music industry,” he said.

“There are a lot of gaps in our sector that need to be filled and being recognised has enabled us to implement systems that will do a lot to close those gaps especially in Zimbabwean hip-hop music.”

He said through registering with NACZ, they had affirmed the legitimacy of the association.

“We have put enough thinking and action into it.

“We have always been wishing for a conducive environment, one that is equitable.

“We are happy to be qualified for financial assistance which cannot be obtained when unregistered,” he said.

Bulawayo-based secretary of ZHNS Sabastian Black said they had been rewarded for the hard work done by the society.

“Recognition as a legitimate hip-hop society has shown that consistency and unity pay off.

“Just like how the vaccine album united artistes from all provinces, we are going to make sure that all hip-hop artistes around Zimbabwe and abroad witness and experience this huge shift that has taken place,” he said.

“We are going to work hard and ensure that the genre adds value to different communities.

“Artists should take advantage of this achievement and enjoy the improved working environment.”

Black said they were committed to establishing a favourable operating environment for the hip-hop genre, providing a forum for discussion on issues of common interest and giving artists’ advice in different areas in their music careers.

“We plan to continue setting up the whole trade association so that there is a complete overhaul of the industry from a sort of monopoly to one involving players from all provinces in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Artists will enjoy benefits such as improved standards, protection from piracy, awards for achievement, and exhibitions among others.

“We are establishing award ceremonies and considering certification programmes which will change hip-hop industry perceptions.”

