‘Health sector yearns for urgent capital injection’

HEALTH experts have warned that the country’s health system might soon be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic if government does not urgently inject fresh budgetary support to the sector.

This follows Auditor-General Mildred Chiri’s 2019 report which revealed that Treasury failed to release $155,4 million to the Health ministry for acquisition of ambulances, provision of water and medical equipment.

“My analysis of the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s 2019 budget consumption report showed that the ministry had budgeted $155 464 000 for implementation of key programmes, including the procurement of ambulances, provision of water at referral centres like Sally Mugabe Hospital, medical equipment and refurbishment of health institutions,” Chiri said in the report.

“However, I noted that only $2 137 277 (1%) was utilised on construction works of four provincial hospitals. The other key programmes were not carried out due to non-release of funds by Treasury, thus the (Health) ministry was unable to fulfil its mandate of providing healthcare services to the nation,” she said.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike said the health sector was in a deplorable state.

“For the majority of poor Zimbabweans, public health investments have an impact in reducing household spending through provision of accessible, equitable and affordable disease prevention, healthcare, and consequent reduction in losses of time and costs of consumption due to ill-health.

“It is undeniable that the deplorable state of our country’s health system requires urgent attention, especially giving priority to revitalising the primary healthcare system and addressing the social determinants of health to achieve universal health coverage.

“Zimbabwe needs sustained investments in primary healthcare to revitalise the health system to close gaps in access to services and to address the causes of ill-health. Presently, infrastructure in hospitals is dilapidated, some obsolete; medicines and supplies are in short supply; doctors, laboratorians, pharmacists, paramedics and nurses are inadequate and poorly motivated,” Rusike said.

He said health funding was pivotal as some people were walking 30km in remote areas to seek medical attention, adding that government should prioritise wisely.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johannes Marisa said: “Failure to raise funds is detrimental to quality health delivery because once we lag behind in terms of infrastructure, it means we are in trouble. When we need beds for admission, ambulances for transfer sessions, we lag behind and with this pandemic (COVID-19) hitting, we may face disaster.”

Marisa said the government should release funds that were allocated to the health sector to ensure the refurbishment of infrastructure and procurement of drugs, equipment and a robust health delivery system.

Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association president Shingai Nyaguse said: “Failure to release the allocated funds leads to major constraints in service delivery as institutions end up operating in crisis mode while trying to plug gaps.”

