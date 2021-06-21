Gwanda nurse venture into music

BY SHARON SIBINDI

A Gwanda nurse, Sandra Sibanda has ventured into gospel music amid revelations she sometimes sings for the patients to give them hope and put smiles on their faces.

Sibanda recently released her debut single Umqaliwendaba, which she described as a song of triumph that encourages people going through difficult times to look up to God.

“I am a registered general nurse at Gwanda hospital and an up-and-coming gospel artiste with a sound that is rooted to culture. The song Umqaliwendaba talks about God being the author and finisher of it all. It is a song rich with Xhosa lyrics and praise names for God,” she said.

“I usually sing for the patients and it gives me peace, putting a smile on their faces and giving them hope. Actually, it is the norm at Gwanda hospital that we start our day with a chorus and a prayer and patients loves my voice.”

Sibanda said her inspiration comes from how people react when she sang at work, school and church.

“People love my singing and this is what gave me the zeal to start recording. That positive reception and support from my family gave me confidence, and my love for music generally keeps growing,” she said.

“My sound is a unique especially in the gospel genre, I want to tell stories through it and preach the word of God while clearly portraying that I am an African woman who is proud of their roots and culture.”

Sibanda said she is happy to be working with a team that comprise of Zie the artist and Kuda Kay also based here in Gwanda who understands her.

She hopes the single will be a stepping stone and opens doors for growth in her musical career.

“So far, I have not faced any challenges while producing the song, maybe because I wrote it. My music is produced at Dreamsound Studios,” she said.

“They (Zie the artist and Kuda Kay) are the guys who came second in the Chimurenga competition, they are so talented, fresh, creative and vibrant, incredible to work with.”

She said the visuals of the song shot in Victoria Falls and at Chisuma rural area just outside the resort town will be dropped soon. There are also shots from Lookout Cafe, Monde and a lot more.

On how she juggles her work and music, Sibanda said; “It is easier balancing things that you have a passion for. I do music when I am off duty or after knocking off.”

