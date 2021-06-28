Grieving MDC Alliance activist arrested during father’s funeral

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance executive member Netsai Marova, who lost her father on Sunday, was arrested the same day at around 10pm at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while allegedly welcoming a relative.

Yesterday, Marova (26), who is being charged with violating the Civil Aviation Authority regulations, was granted $4 000 bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The MDC Alliance activist was represented by Jeremiah Bhamu. Her case was remanded to July 7.

Allegations are that on the night of June 27, Civil Aviation Authority staffer Netsai Maveza was on duty at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport departure entrance when Marova approached her saying she had a relative who had just arrived aboard a fastjet plane and was in the arrivals hall.

The prosecution alleges that Marova’s relative wanted to have a COVID-19 re-test at the airport.

Maveza then told Marova that she had no knowledge of the process, and further referred her to one Mr Bulawayo, who also told her the same thing.

It is alleged that Marova was advised to leave, but she insisted that she was going to the arrivals hall.

The State alleges that Marova was advised that the area she wanted to go to was restricted, but she ignored the warning and allegedly proceeded to the arrivals hall.

The complainant allegedly phoned her supervisor, who followed Marova and found her in the arrivals hall, leading to her arrest.

Marova is one of the three MDC Alliance activists, including Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, who were allegedly abducted and tortured by State security agents last

year.

They clocked several months in jail for allegedly faking the abduction and violating COVID-19 regulations.

