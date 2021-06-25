Govt ropes in churches to promote vaccine uptake

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GOVERNMENT officials in Midlands province have engaged church and traditional leaders in a bid to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

There has been a low uptake of coronavirus vaccines in the province, mostly influenced by different religious backgrounds.

Some members of apostolic sects are said to have vowed not to get vaccinated saying it was against their religious beliefs.

Midlands provincial health promotion officer, Ishmael Mavenyengwa said they had embarked on a mission to engage different church ministries and community leaders in a bid to encourage uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We appreciate that there is need to do more, hence our engagement of church leaders from different denominations.

“We are also engaging traditional leaders in the vaccination programmes so that the rollout cascades to the grassroots,” Mavenyengwa said at a recent stakeholder meeting on COVID-19 vaccination.

He said because of the various COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories peddled, especially on the social media, people from various churches in the province were not readily accepting the vaccines, hence the engagement programme.

“We want to debunk the myths and misconceptions associated with vaccines, hence the need to rope in all stakeholders,” Mavenyengwa

said.

The dialogue with church and community leaders came at a time when Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima had raised concern over the low vaccine uptake.

In districts such as Zvishavane, some apostolic sects were resisting COVID-19 vaccination saying it was against their religious beliefs.

Last month, Zvishavane district health promotion officer Mubatsiri Shoko said they were engaging members of the apostolic sects in the vaccination programmes.

To date, over 25 000 people in the province have been vaccinated.

Last month, the United Nations Children’s Fund, in conjunction with the Health and Child Care ministry partnered with the Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust and met with over 850 interfaith and community leaders to drum up support for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The initiative aims to reach at least five million people across all provinces in the country.

