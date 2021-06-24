Fraudster nabbed after $1m swindle

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SUSPECTED fraudster who allegedly posed as an Econet airtime dealer appeared in court for duping an unsuspecting airtime vendor of $1 507 000.

The suspect, Michael Mutsvunguma, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

On June 20, 2021, an unnamed complainant wanted to buy wholesale airtime from Econet Wireless and the accused told him that he would facilitate the transaction.

Mutsvunguma told the complainant to deposit $1 507 000 into an Econet’s Stanbic Bank account, adding that the airtime would be ready for collection by the end of the day.

The complainant made an internal transfer of $1 507 000 from his company’s Stanbic Bank account into the one that had been supplied by the accused.

The accused went to an Econet branch and misrepresented that he had been sent by the complainant and collected the money, sold it on the black market to one David Itayi Sachirahwe, where he got US$11 188, but failed to deliver the airtime to the complainant.

He was arrested on June 22 in the central Harare after a tip-off by the complainant.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw