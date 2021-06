Online Reporter

Football legend and former Dynamos defender Mishek Chidzambwa has died.

He was 66.

Chidzambwa is said to have been unwell for some time.

Chadzambwa who is young brother to former player and coach Sunday, was the first Zimbabwean coach to lift the Cosafa Cup in 2000.

More details to follow…

