ExQ, Nutty O in court over fake COVID-19 certificates

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

POPULAR dancehall artiste Carrington Simbarashe “Nutty O” Chiwadza and urban groover Enock “ExQ” Munhenga are expected to appear in court today for bail ruling after they were arrested for possessing fake COVID-19 certificates on Friday.

The two artistes, who are facing fraud charges and are represented by Raymond Savanhu, spent the weekend behind bars at Harare Remand Prison

The two were reportedly arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on arrival on June 8 this year after tendering fake COVID-19 certificates to immigration authorities.

It is alleged the documents were acquired by the duo in South Africa and were used to board the flight back home.

The fake documents were detected at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after the duo successfully used them at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

