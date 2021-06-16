Ex-Health minister Moyo indicted to High Court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FORMER Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has been indicted to the High Court for trial on criminal abuse of office charges.

Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court that Moyo’s trial will kick off on September 6.

“We are applying that the accused be indicted to the High Court for trial on September 6 this year after the completion of documents processing,” Ziyadhuma.

According to court papers, Moyo allegedly influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

The tender was concluded without the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s approval.

Moyo allegedly influenced the awarding of the tender to Drax International, which sold COVID-19 drugs and personal protective equipment to the government at inflated prices.

