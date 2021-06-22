EDITORIAL COMMENT: Decision to defer schools opening commendable

GOVERNMENT’S decision to delay the opening of schools by two weeks is quite commendable, all things considered. In the current situation, in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic is tantamount to playing Russian Roulette with the lives of students, teachers and families.

The country is experiencing a surge in the third wave of COVID-19 infections, with new cases and deaths rising sharply, which would have made it suicidal for schools to open for the second term next week.

If government had allowed physical classes to commence, it was going to be like spinning the cylinder and pulling the trigger that would have put learners and teachers at risk of contracting the virus.

Health experts have warned that the country’s health system might soon be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic if government does not urgently inject fresh budgetary support to the sector.

The situation is dicey and opening schools is tantamount to taking learners and teachers into a lion’s den without Daniel’s Angel to keep them from being eaten.

Government needs to weigh the benefits of keeping schools closed, at least until the situation has stabilised. There is simply too much virus out there to ensure everyone’s safety in the physical classroom.

Students will inevitably get sick and spread the disease to adults, teachers and their families.

The worrying rise in deaths and infection cases has since forced government to impose localised lockdowns in Kwekwe, Hurungwe, Karoi and Kariba, where the Indian variant was detected.

In such an environment, the safest route will be to continue with distance learning despite the numerous problems associated with that method of instruction.

Of course, school closures have devastating consequences on children’s learning and wellbeing, but this is the only way to save lives.

Schools must remain closed throughout the winter season and possibly consider reopening when it is warmer and relatively safer.

Just to show how dangerous the environment has become, Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic outside Marondera was forced to close on Monday after 16 students and lecturers tested positive from tests conducted last Friday. There are numerous schools and institutions of learning that have had outbreaks.

Health authorities have since cordoned off the institution, with students and lecturers, who reside at the learning institution, not allowed to leave the premises.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last Friday said COVID-19 infections in Africa had increased by over 52%, with deaths increasing by 32% in the past week.

The voices of the school heads and teachers unions, pleading with government to postpone the opening of schools to August, saying current measures were inadequate to protect learners and teachers, must be respected.

Let us not take chances with people’s lives.

