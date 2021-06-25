ED calls for equal representation in AU agencies

BY SHAME MAKOSHORI

AFRICAN countries must ensure that all of the continent’s regions are represented in the African Union (AU)’s agencies to help the continent push through key agendas for building the continent, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Mnangagwa, who officially opened the 39th ordinary session of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) conference in, said as the region was due to elect a new secretary general of the postal agency last night (Friday), it was important to give full consideration to the founding principles of the AU.

He called on the continent to leverage of a mega trading bloc that kicked off in January, to beef up regional integration and improve intra Africa trade.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the biggest trading bloc by participating countries in the world, with 54 of the region’s 55 nations already signed up.

“As the conference undertakes the business of election of personnel of the union, including that of the secretary general, let us all keep in mind the importance of the indispensable principles and values of embodied in the African Union charter,” Mnangagwa said.

