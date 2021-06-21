Destroyed roads, bridges repaired: Transport ministry

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Transport ministry secretary Kudzai Chinyanga yesterday told Parliament that several roads and bridges that were destroyed by the heavy rains had been repaired.

He told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport that: “The poor road conditions have also been exacerbated by the above normal rains that were received during the recent rainy season. Roads and bridges’ conditions have started improving since the inception of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme II, with some 165km rehabilitated so far throughout the country.”

He said 30,8km of road had been resealed, while pothole patching had been completed, 333 drainage structures repaired, and 32 gulleys reclaimed.

Early this year, government declared all roads a state of disaster.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw