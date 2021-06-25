Dealing with unreasonable people

IN this life, we will inevitably meet people that are difficult, impossible, and unreasonable to deal with. At times we are the ones who are hard to deal with, but we are not aware of it.

You might be the boss that all employees fear because you are unreasonable and you are just a hard nut to crack. This article helps us to deal with difficult people and also to self-introspect and find ways of correcting.

Toxic

There are people that are generally toxic. They are negative toward life and even about themselves. I have seen beautiful people, but toxic to such an extent that their toxicity has shrouded or clouded their external beauty.

There is nothing sweet like internal beauty. Internal beauty puts a glow on your face. Signs of toxic people: negative talkers, people that are always despising others, and those that can’t get over their negative past experiences.

If they can’t deal with their toxicity, they will infect you with negative energy, the best is to cut off ties.

Pride

People that have pride are full of themselves; they are haughty and cocky. The best way to deal with someone with pride is to raise the level of your humility.

The mistake we make is trying to compete with haughty people and we end up just like them. The best way to kill your own pride is by respecting and valuing other people.There is a difference between confident people and those with pride. However, there is a thin line.

There are people who are generally threatened by confident people.

Maseko Valencia on her Twitter handle said: “A person who is threatened by your intelligence and confidence will constantly pick on things they dislike about you. This is reverse psychology to tame your character. Cut off.”

Showy

Showy people have a life where everything revolves around them. Showy people are always flaunting and flashing what they have.

Remember, it does not help to show off that you eat sumptuous food to the poor or the underprivileged.

The best way to tame being showy is learning to give more and helping the needy.

Talkative

There are people that are naturally talkative and if you are such, you should simply learn to control your tongue. Listen more than you

talk.

Remember, wise people have more questions than they have answers.

They seek to know than to be known. They seek to hear than to be heard.

At times you must learn to be quiet in order to hear yourself and hear more.

Impossible people

There are impossible people. These just make life impossible for others. If you have such a boss, you are in trouble.

Such bosses cause some to quit their jobs. We must forgive these people because they are at times not aware of it. This is a blend of being toxic, hurting, and unyielding personalities.

Hurting people

There are people who always inflicting pain on others. They don’t care how others feel. They hurt using their words and actions. Hurting comes from how they were brought up.

Secondly, they are hurting because they are revenging. This becomes a problem in relationships such as marriage and in the workplace.

Literally, hurting people ruin the good that has been given to them.

They may have the best spouse, but because they are hurting, they become a burden to their spouse.

Bossy characters

The moment you become bossy, you cease seeing the potential in others. There is a difference between leadership and being bossy.

Leadership is mainly about influencing others positively. Being bossy is about control, coercion, crushing, and command.

The best way to stop being bossy is to learn to see and appreciate the value in others.

Perfectionist

The truth of the matter is that perfectionists are hard to deal with. But perfectionism goes against being creative.

Creativity calls for mistakes, trial and error. There are people that are perfectionists, however, they must learn that life is never as perfect as they see.

Parting Point: Don’t be the reason why someone cries all night in prayer because you are a thorn in their flesh. Be good to people and inspire them for greatness.

