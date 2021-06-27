Couple arrested after house-breaking spree

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

A KWEKWE couple was last Friday arrested after engaging in a house-breaking spree in the Midlands town and stealing valuables.

Christopher Moyo Mutare (45) and his live-in girlfriend Cynthia Pinky Saidi (39) of 170/2, Mbizo, Kwekwe, stole goods, including television sets, cellphones and laptops with a total value of US$13 700 during a house-breaking spree.

Moyo Mutare is actually a beneficiary of the presidential pardon after he served five years of his eight-year jail term for several counts of theft. He is now facing 12 counts of unlawful entry and theft.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently released about 3 000 prisoners on amnesty in order to ease congestion in the country’s jails.

After the couple’s arrest, goods valued at US$9 349 were recovered at the house of their accomplice, Chipo Moyo Mutare, younger brother to Christopher who is now facing one count of receiving stolen property.

The charges are contained in a police memo seen by NewsDay which also showed that the accused are currently detained under Kwekwe Central DB numbers 1174/21, 1175/21 and 1181/21 respectively. They are expected to appear in court today.

